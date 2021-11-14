-
ConnectionsWhat will internet access in America look like without net neutrality laws? FCC Chairman Ajit Pai wants to scrap the current net neutrality rules; the FCC…
ConnectionsVox warns that "net neutrality is dying with a whimper." So remind us again: what exactly is net neutrality? How does it relate to internet freedom,…
We’ll spend the hour deep in the worlds of science and technology. First, we talk about this week’s amazing landing of a probe on a speeding comet – then,…
First Hour: Landing a probe on a comet; net neutralitySecond Hour: The cost of child careScott Fybush fills in for Evan Dawson today. In the first hour we…
We examine the arguments in the net neutrality debate. Are we headed for a pay-as-you-go internet? Will this greatly impact our ability to get online? Who…