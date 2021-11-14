-
Board of Elections officials said Friday that there are 25,000 new voter registrations in Monroe County so far this year.The new voters mean higher…
-
Natalie Sheppard is leaving the Rochester Board of Education to join the Monroe County Board of Elections.Board President Van White said Sheppard informed…
-
The Rochester Board of Education has voted in favor of Superintendent Terry Dade’s proposal to revamp the City School District’s Universal…
-
Under advice from his doctors, longtime Rochester-area Assemblyman David Gantt will not seek re-election. He said he made the decision a few weeks ago.The…
-
Three busloads of people headed from Rochester to Albany on Tuesday to demand an increase in education funding.Rochester City School student Maya Adams…
-
Ernest Flagler-Mitchell is the latest Democrat to throw his hat in the ring for the 137th District State Assembly seat. David Gantt has held the seat for…
-
Rochester City Board of Education Commissioner Natalie Sheppard is a candidate for the 137th District Assembly seat now held by Democrat David Gantt.Gantt…
-
Early this week, Rochester City School District board member Natalie Sheppard sent a plan to City Council and the Board of Education.The plan’s goal is to…