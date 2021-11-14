-
An anonymous letter made public Wednesday said that Monroe Community Hospital is a hostile work environment. The letter was released during a news…
-
Philipe Rivera goes by "Flip." He's 34 years old and has cerebral palsy. He has a tattoo on his arm, uses a wheelchair, and communicates through a device…
-
Jared Valentine used to own a restaurant, and he has marketing experience, but in recent years, he’s been working gigs whenever he can get them. After he…
-
The death toll from COVID-19 reached double digits in Monroe County on Thursday.The county public health department reported the tenth death from the…
-
Monroe Community Hospital has amassed $3.9 million in outstanding patient bills -- debts that the county is now trying to settle by hiring an accounting…