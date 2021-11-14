Search Query
Michael Bloomberg
Arts & Life
Bloomberg to head New York's new contact tracing program to help contain COVID-19 spread
Karen DeWitt
,
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has offered to take over the complex and labor intensive process of contact tracing…
Listen
•
3:15