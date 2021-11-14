-
A second downtown Rochester film theater has announced a pandemic-cautious reopening for April.The Dryden Theatre opens its doors on April 2. It joins The…
Coming soon to The Little: The Jack Garner Theatre.The Little Theatre, the art-deco gem of downtown Rochester, is naming one of its five theaters after…
ConnectionsThe passing of Jack Garner rocked the Rochester community this past weekend. Jack died at the age of 75, having built a storied career in movie criticism…
Longtime local film critic Jack Garner has died. The Democrat & Chronicle, where Garner worked for decades, says he died Sunday at the age of 75.Garner’s…
It was semi-retired renowned film critic and writer, Jack Garner, who said: “I’ve been on top of Mount Everest. I’ve flown around Big Ben with Peter…