Thirty detainees have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, the center’s second COVID-19 outbreak…
A Rochester-based organization wants Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Batavia to allow a donation of hygiene supplies in order to protect…
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Thursday evening that four detainees at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia have…
Advocates and immigration lawyers are calling for the release of detainees at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center in Batavia amid concerns of a possible…
Immigration advocates gathered Tuesday in Albany to urge state lawmakers to pass a bill that would prohibit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from…
Abigail Hernandez’s legal team filed an appeal Tuesday. That’s after losing a bond hearing earlier this month. Her immigration attorney compares the case…
Abigail Hernandez was denied bond again last week by an immigration judge. Hernandez is a former Rochester City School District student and a young woman…
On July 16, an Orleans County family found themselves the target of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation. “I would have never thought this…
Antonino Hernandez-Bautista left for work Tuesday morning. He would not be coming back.About 8 a.m. Tuesday, a calm summer day with clear skies in Albion,…
The first lawsuit has been filed against New York's new law to permit undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses as Gov. Andrew Cuomo…