Two new studies from the University of Rochester Medical Center have uncovered an association between vaping and what researchers call ‘mental fog.’…
When the federal Food and Drug Administration announced it was stepping up enforcement of its rules against flavored vape products last month, the…
The American Lung Association has given New York state a failing grade for its funding of tobacco prevention and control programs.The association said…
An Ontario County woman has died in Monroe County from injuries related to vaping.The state health department said the woman was in her 50s, but other…
New guidance this week from the federal Centers for Disease Control urges doctors to quickly connect patients hospitalized for vaping-related lung…
As the federal Food and Drug Administration announced an impending ban on certain types of e-cigarettes, researchers at the University of Rochester…
New York state’s smoking age goes from 18 to 21 on Wednesday.The American Lung Association and other advocates hope the measure will prevent and reduce…
Researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center published new guidance Friday for doctors looking to diagnose lung injuries caused by vaping.The…
When school board members from around New York state gathered in Rochester for a conference this week, one of the most highly attended seminars focused on…
Many of the growing number of lung injuries caused by vaping in New York state are being treated in Rochester.In the state health department’s regional…