-
New York state’s environmental agency will begin enforcing a ban on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores and other retailers on Oct. 19, more than…
-
With most sports on hiatus due to the threat of COVID-19, trout season is set to open in New York on Wednesday, and anglers are hoping to capitalize on…
-
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has released a proposed plan to clean up parts of the Genesee River that were polluted by Eastman Kodak…
-
Lewis McCaffery stands on a dock looking out over Seneca Lake."Sometimes while you’re doing this job, you do think, 'Wow, I am the luckiest guy to be paid…
-
The Cumming Nature Center is a little oasis about an hour south of Rochester. With miles of quiet trails through swamplands and towering pine trees, it’s…
-
Opponents of a pipeline expansion that would flow through vast portions of New York want the Cuomo administration to deny a key permit, an act that could…
-
ALBANY (AP) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed legislation that would have blocked a plan to control the population of mute swans.The legislation would…
-
The Department of Environmental Conservation plans to stock more than 2 million catchable-size trout in 307 lakes and ponds and 3,000 miles of streams…