-
ConnectionsA group based in the Finger Lakes is organizing opposition to a Bitcoin mining operation. Crypto currency has made significant gains in the last six…
-
ENDWELL (WSKG) — The fate of Greenidge Generation’s plan to expand cryptocurrency mining operations at its power facility along Seneca Lake will be…
-
Is Bitcoin dying? Depends on whom you ask. Some analysts say yes: the first major cryptocurrency has lost half its value since July. Others say no: in the…
-
Kodak made news when the former photo giant announced it will launch its own Bitcoin-like currency later this month called “Kodak Coin.” Kodak joins the…