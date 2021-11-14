COVID relief bill

-
NEW YORK (AP) Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared at a Manhattan seafood eatery on Sunday to urge restaurateurs to apply for the soon-to-launch…
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that the Rochester-Finger Lakes region will receive $391 million for K-12 education. The money comes from the…
Tom Silva splits his work days lobbying politicians for Foodlink and working with people who are food insecure.He said the federal government’s nearly $7…
ConnectionsCongressman Joe Morelle joins us. We talk to him about impeachment, the riot at the Capitol, and the incoming administration. We also discuss the next…
Owners of music venues around the Rochester region who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic are anxiously waiting for help from the latest federal…
The federal coronavirus relief package signed by President Donald Trump provides $15 billion to help performing arts groups and other cultural…
The economic disruption caused by the pandemic has meant more work for local food banks, and the umbrella organization for the Rochester region,…
COVID-19 is having a financial impact on local and state governments. New York state projects a loss of nearly $63 billion through the 2024 fiscal year.…
Congress finalized a COVID-19 relief deal as of Monday. The package includes $600 stimulus checks per person, including green card holders, and $300 a…