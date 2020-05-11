© 2021 WXXI News
AHL cancels rest of 2019-2020 season

WXXI News | By AP
Published May 11, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT
Rochester Americans Logo

The Rochester Americans season is over. The American Hockey League has canceled the rest of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

President and CEO David Andrews says “the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.” Andrews went on to say, "The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

The league's board of governors made that determination in a conference call Friday.

The AHL suspended its season on March 12 after the NHL did. The Amerks were in second place in the North Division when play was halted in March.

The league hopes to be back next season but that is in jeopardy if sports must be played in empty arenas.

