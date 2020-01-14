© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

New youth sports facility moves forward in Rochester

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 14, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST
sports_facility_youth.jpg
Randy Gorbman
/
WXXI News
Part of the Rochester Community Sports Complex; this space will include a turf training area.

A gift from the foundation of former Buffalo Bills’ owner Ralph Wilson is helping move a Rochester youth sports facility forward.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, continues to award grants to area youth sports organizations and activities years after his passing, and one of the latest projects involves a youth training facility adjacent to the soccer stadium on Oak Street in Rochester.

Mayor Lovely Warren says the effort includes renovating a 25,000 square foot building at that location into a facility that can be used for various youth sports and athletic training.

“The creation of this facility is truly about leveling the playing field, literally. Youth sports teams in the city will now have access to the same type of year round training opportunities, scrimmages and practice sessions and access to sports medicine professionals as their suburban counterparts,” Warren said.

The grant money is administered with the help of the Community Foundation in Rochester, and its President & CEO, Jennifer Leonard, notes that a study done a couple of years ago found a need for more sports and recreation programs in the city.

“State of Play, Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes sharply highlighted the scarcity of indoor sports facilities in the city and rural areas and of the athletic trainers for high school athletes and sports teams,” Leonard said.

The entire project, called the Rochester Community Sports Complex, costs $2.1 million. The city is  contributing $1.64 million with $460,000 coming from the Wilson Foundation.

City Council will need to vote to accept the grant and receive the funds when it meets on January 21.

There is also the possibility of the University of Rochester will eventually provide sports medicine services to athletes using the complex. The new sports facility is slated to open this fall.

Tags

Arts & LifeSportsMayor Lovely Warrenralph wilsonsports medicine1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman