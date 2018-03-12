Rhinos' owners and Rochester city officials still negotiating

The Rochester Rhinos do not have to pack up their gear and leave Capelli Sport Stadium at this point, even though Monday had been a deadline originally set by the city to vacate that facility.

March 12th had been the revised deadline for the team’s owners, David and Wendy Dworkin, to move the team out of the stadium after city officials originally said the Dworkins’ defaulted on their lease when they announced they wouldn’t be fielding a team this year.

The initial eviction date was February 28th, and then that was extended by the city as negotiations continued.

Now, it looks like those talks are still going on, with City Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin saying that the city and the Dworkins are actively engaged in negotiations, and the city is satisfied with the progress of those talks. Curtin says the city does not see a need to enforce the deadline at this time while they make progress in those discussions.

The Dworkins had announced last November they would not be fielding a team in the USL this year while they work to shore up support for the team. But the league told the Rhinos they would remain in good standing with the USL this year.

The Dworkins have said that Capelli Sport Stadium will host several other events this year including some USL games. There has also been talk of Rochester Lancers games and a Little Italy Festival being held at that stadium