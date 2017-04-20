Murray and Bylsma out as Sabres clean house

The Buffalo Sabres haven’t made the playoffs in the last six seasons, including the last two seasons under General Manager Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma with superstar Jack Eichel on the roster. Apparently that was enough for Sabres owner Terry Pegula to fire both of them Thursday.

Pegula released this statement:

“After reviewing the past season and looking at the future of our organization, Kim and I have decided to relieve General Manager Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma of their duties. We want to thank Tim and Dan for their hard work and efforts that they have put in during their tenures with the club. We wish them luck. We have begun the process to fill these positions immediately.”

Murray was hired in 2014 and led the Sabres through a season where the team mired at the bottom of the standings, improving their position in the 2015 draft lottery to land either Connor McDavid, who went to Edmonton with the #1 selection, or Jack Eichel, who the Sabres ultimately selected at #2 in the 2015 draft.

Bylsma, a Stanley Cup winning coach with Pittsburgh, was hired a year later by Murray to lead the Sabres to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010-11 season. In two years at the helm of the Sabres, he was 68-73-23, finishing near the bottom of the standings.

Pegula will speak to the media Friday at 10 a.m.