© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Abby Wambach On Pay Equity & Other Issues For Women's Soccer

WXXI News | By editor
Published October 3, 2016 at 7:37 PM EDT
abby_wambach_3.jpg
wfuv.org
/

Pittsford native and retired soccer star Abby Wambach sat down for an interview with Kai Ryssdal, host of Marketplace, heard weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on WXXI Radio.

She talked about the gender wage gap facing U.S. Women's Soccer, as well as fairness issues involving the kind of fields they have to play on.

Wambach also looked ahead to a life off the playing field.

You can listen to the interview here.

Tags

Arts & Lifesoccer1