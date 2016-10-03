Abby Wambach On Pay Equity & Other Issues For Women's Soccer

Pittsford native and retired soccer star Abby Wambach sat down for an interview with Kai Ryssdal, host of Marketplace, heard weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on WXXI Radio.

She talked about the gender wage gap facing U.S. Women's Soccer, as well as fairness issues involving the kind of fields they have to play on.

Wambach also looked ahead to a life off the playing field.

You can listen to the interview here.