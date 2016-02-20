Local Freestyle Aerialist Wins World Cup Event

Freestyle aerialist skiers from the Rochester area did very well at the World Cup Freestyle Aerials in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday.

In just his fourth World Cup competition, 17-year old Christopher Lillis shocked the field and won his first men's World Cup freestyle.

“I knew I had been doing well and landing jumps, so I thought to myself that I’d really like to do some really nice jumps, with some high scores, just for myself personally. And then in qualifications I did that and got the highest score I’ve ever gotten."

His big brother Jonathon, finished seventh, and Harrison Smith ninth. All are members of the US Team by way of the Bristol Mountain Snow Sports Club.

Christopher may have been as surprised with his win as other competitors. "These are the best athletes in the world in this sport and the this is the highest stage, and just to compete was an honor."

Christopher and Jonathon are sixth and seventh in the season standings, Harrison Smith 20th.

Credit Int'l Ski Federation Christopher Lillis, Jonathon Lillis, Harrison Smith

Ashley Caldwell of the US Women's team won her World Cup freestyle competition, making a sweep for the US.