Arts & Life
Russ Brandon Now President of Bills & Sabres

WXXI News | By AP
Published July 27, 2015 at 12:34 PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)  Buffalo Bills president Russ Brandon's role is expanding to include overseeing the NHL's Buffalo Sabres as part of a front-office restructuring under Terry and Kim Pegula, who own both teams.

Brandon will assume the duties of Sabres president Ted Black who has reached a mutual agreement to part ways with the franchise, the team announced Monday.

The announcement comes as a significant surprise, as Black had held the role since the Pegulas purchased the Sabres in February 2011. And the decision comes after the Pegulas added to their sports holdings in October, when they bought the Bills for an NFL-record $1.4 billion from the estate of Hall of Fame owner Ralph Wilson.

Brandon has been with the Bills since 1997, and has served as the team's president since 2013.

