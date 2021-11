This week on Ear Shot:

New York Attorney General Letitia James this week released the findings of an independent investigation into sexual harassment claims made against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and calls for his resignation are loud and clear.

But how did we get here? We'll take you through the scandal that could define the governor's legacy, and talk about what happens next.

Plus, a new trail in Letchworth State Park caters specifically to neurodivergence.