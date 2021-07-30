© 2021 WXXI News
How 2020 inspired one woman to embark on a nomadic life

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published July 30, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT
ear_shot_logo.jpg

This week on Ear Shot:

The last year is associated with loss and pain for a lot of people.

But for some, 2020 was a turning point toward something different, something better. It was a point when some recognized they needed a change. This week, we hear from a local musician who talks about embarking on a new adventure.

avis_reese_4_0.jpg

Plus:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is requiring vaccinations or weekly coronavirus tests for state workers, but stops short of a new mask mandate.

And a local park ranger talks about his experience fighting the Bootleg fire in Oregon.

Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
