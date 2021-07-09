© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Special Coverage

In sickness and in health: Spousal caregivers face isolation

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published July 9, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT
ear_shot_logo.jpg

This week on Ear Shot:

Transitioning from spouse to caregiver is complicated, and those who do it can suffer from high rates of depression caused by loneliness and isolation. But support groups can help.

Alter1_0.jpg

Plus:

Artists are installing "Earth Altars" as a way to help people process the last 16 months of the pandemic.

And Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a new state of emergency for New York -- this time over rising gun violence. But not everyone thinks that's a good idea.

Special Coverage
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk