The future of the Inner Loop

This week on Ear Shot:

There have been decades of talk about filling in the Inner Loop -- Rochester’s C-shaped highway -- and that huge task is a lot more possible today than at any point in recent history. But neighbors are concerned the project might be moving too fast, and want to have a say in how their neighborhood is built back.

Credit Max Schulte / WXXI News

Plus:

While socializing can be challenging for children with autism, it’s especially hard during a pandemic. A summer program aims to help.