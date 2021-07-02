© 2021 WXXI News
The future of the Inner Loop

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published July 2, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT
This week on Ear Shot:

There have been decades of talk about filling in the Inner Loop -- Rochester’s C-shaped highway -- and that huge task is a lot more possible today than at any point in recent history. But neighbors are concerned the project might be moving too fast, and want to have a say in how their neighborhood is built back.

Plus:

While socializing can be challenging for children with autism, it’s especially hard during a pandemic. A summer program aims to help.

Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
