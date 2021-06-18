'Please don't ignore us': Rochester's Black deaf community faces unique barriers to health care

This week on Ear Shot:

The pandemic has shed light on disparities within the Black community. In addition to systematic racism, lack of access to health information and health literacy, there are additional barriers that affect Black deaf people who are a minority in an already marginalized group.

Credit Max Schulte / WXXI News LeeAnne Valentine at her home in Fairport. Valentine is a clinician specializing in marriage and family therapy at the Deaf Wellness Center at the University of Rochester.

Plus:

The Genesee Country Village & Museum is hosting its first Juneteenth celebration, reflecting a trend of historical institutions reckoning with their white-centric programming.