Survivors of Indigenous Boarding Schools want justice

This week on Ear Shot:

The remains of hundreds of children were found at a school site in Canada, just one of nearly 500 former boarding schools for indigenous children that existed for a century. Now local Haudenosaunee people are seeking justice for the pain and suffering caused by the practice of forced “assimilation.”

Credit Michael Galban Evelyn Evans Galban was a survivor of the Indian Stewart School in Nevada.

Plus:

A relic from the civil rights era emerges in Rochester, painting one of the most famous leaders of the movement in a different light.

And women under 40 struggle to find help diagnosing breast cancer, and learn to be their own health advocates.