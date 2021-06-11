© 2021 WXXI News
Survivors of Indigenous Boarding Schools want justice

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published June 11, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT
ear_shot_logo.jpg

This week on Ear Shot:

The remains of hundreds of children were found at a school site in Canada, just one of nearly 500 former boarding schools for indigenous children that existed for a century. Now local Haudenosaunee people are seeking justice for the pain and suffering caused by the practice of forced “assimilation.”

evelyn_galban_grandma_0.jpg
Credit Michael Galban
Evelyn Evans Galban was a survivor of the Indian Stewart School in Nevada.

Plus:

A relic from the civil rights era emerges in Rochester, painting one of the most famous leaders of the movement in a different light.

And women under 40 struggle to find help diagnosing breast cancer, and learn to be their own health advocates.

Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
