Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

2018 Year in Review: In Memoriam

WXXI News
Published December 31, 2018 at 4:30 AM EST
yir18_in_memoriam_.jpg

As WXXI looks back at the events and people that made news in 2018, there were some notable citizens that we lost. WXXI's Juan Vazquez remembers some of those that helped shape Rochester.

2018 in Memoriam Transcript by on Scribd

