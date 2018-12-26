Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
2018 Year in Review: Politics
Looking back at 2018, it was quite the year in politics locally and nationally. WXXI's Juan Vazquez sat down with Scott Fybush to discuss the biggest political news of the year, from a new representative in Congress for the 25th District to a blue wave that changes the complexion of Congress.
2018 Political Review Trans... by on Scribd