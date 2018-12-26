© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

2018 Year in Review: Politics

WXXI News | By Scott Fybush
Published December 26, 2018 at 4:30 AM EST
yir18_politics.jpg

Looking back at 2018, it was quite the year in politics locally and nationally. WXXI's Juan Vazquez sat down with Scott Fybush to discuss the biggest political news of the year, from a new representative in Congress for the 25th District to a blue wave that changes the complexion of Congress.

2018 Political Review Trans... by on Scribd

Tags

Arts & Life1
Scott Fybush
You'll hear Scott in various capacities on WXXI either as a reporter, or hosting Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
See stories by Scott Fybush