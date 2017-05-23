AMBER alert for child abduction in Cattaraugus County has been canceled

****UPDATE : as of 4:50pm Tuesday, this Amber Alert was canceled. State Police say the missing girl and the two teens were spotted after a tip in Farmersville, NY in Cattaraugus County. Any possible charges are pending an investigation.****

The New York State Police has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred in Lyndon, New York - located near Cuba, NY - at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 23, 2017.

The child is 12-year-old McKenzie R. Wilson, police say she was last seen with Joshua R. Monette, 18, and John Harvey, 18.

The vehicle is a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with New York license plate number CXA5836.

Police say the suspects - believed to be armed - were last seen traveling Southeast possibly heading for Allegany Mountains, and that the child may be in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police in Machias at 866-NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.