1A with Joshua Johnson debuts Monday, January 2 on AM1370

On January 2, 2017, AM1370 will bring its listeners the next evolution of The Diane Rehm Show: 1A, a new talk show — with a name reminiscent of a newspaper front page, as well as the First Amendment — hosted by Joshua Johnson. 1A aspires to be the most important daily conversation about the issues of our time. The show will take a deep and unflinching look at America, bringing context and insight to stories unfolding across the country and the world. 1A will explore important issues such as policy, politics, and technology, while also delving into lighter subjects such as pop culture, sports and humor. 1A will air Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon on AM 1370.

More about the host:

Joshua Johnson is a breakout public media star, most recently creator and host of the provocative nationwide public radio series, Truth Be Told, which explored race in America. “My professional passions have always centered on creativity, exploration and service,” Joshua notes. "This moment in history demands these attributes of us. It's a chance to tell stories more creatively, to explore ideas beyond our own, and to refocus on serving others.”

Joshua began his career helping to launch a unique partnership between Miami’s NPR station, WLRN, and The Miami Herald. He served for over five years as morning news host for KQED in San Francisco, where he became one of the station’s stars. Joshua was born and raised in West Palm Beach and has a passion for lifelong learning. The son of a public school teacher (mother) and a Vietnam veteran (father), he says that his parents instilled in him the values of love, learning, and service. Joshua has a natural affinity for working across media platforms. He teaches podcasting at the University of California, Berkeley School of Journalism and and frequently moderates public discussions, including a recent series on equity in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is also an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists.