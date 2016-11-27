© 2021 WXXI News
Degrees of Diversity
More than 80 percent of public school teachers in the U.S. are white, and a WXXI News investigation has found that the disparity is much more severe in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions. Degrees of Diversity takes an in-depth look at diversity among local teaching staffs.Let us know what you think on Twitter using #WXXINews.You can also comment to us on Facebook.Check our map to see how diverse your district isClick here to see all the data from Monroe County, Erie County, Onondaga County, the Finger Lakes region, and regional colleges

Future ‘Degrees of Diversity’ Coverage Planned

WXXI News | By Staff reports
Published November 27, 2016 at 5:05 PM EST
This special project, "Degrees of Diversity," uses multimedia to cover the issue of teacher diversity in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions.

Even once the series ends, look for additional and follow-up coverage:

Podcasts of this series: Subscribe to the Connections podcast: RSS - Stitcher - iTunes

Need to Know: Helene Biandudi-Hofer explores the issue of teaching diversity in higher education. Coming in January.

Karen DeWitt

Albany Bureau: Look for reporting from WXXI’s Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt, as she reports on state leaders’ reactions to the issue.

Connections: Evan Dawson and producer Megan Mack continue with follow-up coverage. Listen for future Connections programs on this topic. Weekdays, noon to 2 p.m. and podcast on wxxinews.org.

Participate in this series: Let us know what you think via email, Facebook or Twitter

Special CoverageDegrees of DiversityDegrees of Diversity 2000