For a lot of people, having a perfectly cut, well-manicured lawn was a bit of a status symbol – or at least a point of pride. But there’s a growing movement of environmentalists trying to change that. They're urging homeowners to put away their lawn mowers for a month and let the grass and weeds grow wild.

