Should there be an age limit on teaching LGBTQ acceptance? Some Pittsford parents seem to think so

Should kids as young as four learn about LGBTQ people in school? This is being debated all over the country right now, including right here in our backyard. In the Pittsford Central School District, an after-school club for elementary students initiated a heated debate about the role of public education, and the rights of LGBTQ people and their families.

Plus: The Washboard Donut shop is one of those small businesses beloved by locals and tourists alike. It’s been in the North Country for decades – situated in downtown Tupper Lake – and it’s a place where people can get fresh doughnuts and do laundry seven days a week.