Nuclear warfare is back in the headlines. We revisit Rochester's forgotten fall out shelters
Sixty years before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked new concerns about nuclear war, the Cuban Missile Crisis pushed the Cold War simmer to a boil, and fallout shelters began popping up in American cities and homes.
The hundreds that were around Rochester are long gone, but signs of them remain . . . IF you know where to look.
