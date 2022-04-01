Nuclear warfare is back in the headlines. We revisit Rochester's forgotten fall out shelters

Sixty years before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked new concerns about nuclear war, the Cuban Missile Crisis pushed the Cold War simmer to a boil, and fallout shelters began popping up in American cities and homes.

The hundreds that were around Rochester are long gone, but signs of them remain . . . IF you know where to look.

And a lot of people turned to alcohol during the pandemic – for a many reasons. In fact, alcohol sales increased across the country during COVID shutdowns. But while some people found comfort in a cocktail or two, others were adamant about staying sober.

