© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ear_shot_logo.jpg
Ear Shot

The giant spiders aren’t going to hurt you

Published March 18, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT
ear_shot_logo.jpg

You might have seen pictures of the Joro spider circulating, and while they look intimidating, experts say they pose no threat to humans. But that doesn't mean they're not spreading through the US, and could potentially end up in places like Rochester and the Finger Lakes.

Plus: While plenty of us are celebrating the warmer weather, people who ice fish are lamenting the end of the season — a season that seems to be getting shorter and shorter.

And Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza reflects on two years of COVID.

Ear Shot
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk