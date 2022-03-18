The giant spiders aren’t going to hurt you

You might have seen pictures of the Joro spider circulating, and while they look intimidating, experts say they pose no threat to humans. But that doesn't mean they're not spreading through the US, and could potentially end up in places like Rochester and the Finger Lakes.

Plus: While plenty of us are celebrating the warmer weather, people who ice fish are lamenting the end of the season — a season that seems to be getting shorter and shorter.

And Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza reflects on two years of COVID.