Ear Shot

Unlocking Parkinson's, one selfie at a time

Published January 7, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST
Every day people are taking pictures of themselves and putting them online -- whether they’re documenting a vacation or showing off a new skin care routine or just sharing a moment of their lives.

And now it seems those selfies may also be useful in medicine. Particularly in diagnosing certain neurological diseases.

Plus: New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State speech Wednesday, albeit to a strictly limited audience. But Hochul remained upbeat, and pledged to lead New York out of the pandemic.

Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
