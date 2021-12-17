© 2021 WXXI News
Ear Shot

Children are struggling as caregivers at home. How can we help?

Published December 17, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST
While many caregivers are paid professionals, spouses, parents, friends and neighbors often also assist in caring for an individual who may need help with daily tasks or medical care.

And a growing population of unpaid caregivers are children, helping chronically ill siblings or relatives who are elderly or have a disability.

We learn about one organization that is working to identify these kids and support them.

Plus: Now’s the time when a lot of folks head out into the woods, or to their local garden shops for a tree. We hear one story about the search for the perfect tree at a farm in the Adirondacks.

Ear Shot
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
