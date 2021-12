Seventy five years ago, RKO pictures released, "It’s A Wonderful Life."

The classic holiday film is set in a fictional Bedford Falls, which many people believe was inspired by Seneca Falls.

This is still up for some debate, but even skeptics love the fact that the Finger Lakes town is still celebrating the much-loved movie and its timeless message.

Plus: Last week, a stabbing on Lake Avenue took the life of a familiar face. We pay tribute to Tony Lovett.