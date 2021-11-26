COVID took this woman's parents, now she's honoring them

Though we’re approaching two years since our first lockdowns and local coronavirus cases, the virus still poses a threat to the community.

Every day Monroe County releases information about how many positive cases we have, how many people are being hospitalized, and what direction we’re trending in.

With all these numbers floating around, sometimes the personal toll can be overlooked. My colleague Racquel Stephen spoke with one woman who learned the harsh realities of COVID-19, and how she plans to move forward.

PLUS:

Next week Rochester gets a new mayor, and no, it’s not Malik Evans.

Deputy Mayor James Smith will be sworn in on December 2, and serve as mayor for 30 days.

David Andreatta is the Editor of CITY Magazine, and he got a chance to talk to Smith about this interesting transitional time for the city of Rochester, and how he plans to lead it.