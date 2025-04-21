A Pittsford couple's film, "Drop," hits the big screen

A Pittsford couple is seeing their work on the big screen...and so is the rest of the country. The film "Drop" from Universal Pictures is in theaters across the nation. Its screenwriters are Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, who moved from Los Angeles to Pittsford in 2021. The thriller tells the story of a widowed mother named Violet whose date turns into a living nightmare. The title refers to digi-drops — or memes — that an unknown user is sending to Violet. Those drops become more and more threatening. Guest host Matt DeTurck sits down with Jacobs and Roach this hour to discuss their film, working with Hollywood, and what drew them to Rochester. Our guests:



Jillian Jacobs, screenwriter for "Drop"

Chris Roach, screenwriter for "Drop"