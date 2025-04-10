RCSD Board President Camille Simmons on the new superintendent and the latest with the district

WXXI News

The Rochester City School District will welcome a new superintendent in July.

Eric Jay Rosser was elected to the job by a four to two vote by the board of education. We've invited all seven commissioners to join the program to share their perspectives on the hire.

This hour, we sit down with RCSD Board President Camille Simmons.

The new superintendent is just one of the reasons the district has been in the headlines in recent weeks. We talk with Simmons about a number of issues, including school safety, student mental health, the district's proposed budget, and more.

Our guest:

