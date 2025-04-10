© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

RCSD Board President Camille Simmons on the new superintendent and the latest with the district

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 10, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT
Two people wearing headphones sit in front of microphones at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long dark braids and is wearing glasses, a black blouse and a peach blazer; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a quilted cream hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Camille Simmons on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 10, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

The Rochester City School District will welcome a new superintendent in July.

Eric Jay Rosser was elected to the job by a four to two vote by the board of education. We've invited all seven commissioners to join the program to share their perspectives on the hire.

This hour, we sit down with RCSD Board President Camille Simmons.

The new superintendent is just one of the reasons the district has been in the headlines in recent weeks. We talk with Simmons about a number of issues, including school safety, student mental health, the district's proposed budget, and more.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
