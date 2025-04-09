Translating ancient literature for the modern world

WXXI News

In an age where attention spans are decreasing and reliance on digital media is becoming increasingly prevalent, how do scholars make historic sources accessible to audiences today?

Sarah Ruden is a leading translator of ancient literature. Her work includes translations of the Gospels, the "Aeneid," and more.

She'll be a guest of SUNY Brockport on Wednesday, but first, she joins us on "Connections" to discuss her process and its significance.

Our guest:

