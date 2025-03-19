Democrats reevaluate their leadership
1 of 2 — (foreground) Avi Presberg, (background) Emily Goldsmith, and Scott Comegys on "Connections"
(foreground) Avi Presberg, (background) Emily Goldsmith, and Scott Comegys on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 19, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Jan Regan 1.jpg
Jan Regan
Jan Regan / Provided
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is on the defense as members of his party question his leadership.
Last week, Schumer voted in favor of a Republican-led resolution to fund the government through the end of September. He defended the move, saying it was necessary to avoid a government shutdown. According to NPR, Schumer said a shutdown would have allowed President Trump to take "even more power." Some Democrats say the senator gave in without a fight.
This hour, we talk with local Democrats about their party's leadership at the national level and what it should do moving forward.
Our guests:
- Scott Comegys, chair of the Wayne County Democratic Committee
- Emily Goldsmith, chair of the LD 23 Democratic Committee and chair of the Monroe County Democratic Women’s Caucus
- Avi Presberg, president of the Monroe County Young Democrats
- Jan Regan, former member of Geneva City Council