Democrats reevaluate their leadership

WXXI News

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is on the defense as members of his party question his leadership.

Last week, Schumer voted in favor of a Republican-led resolution to fund the government through the end of September. He defended the move, saying it was necessary to avoid a government shutdown. According to NPR, Schumer said a shutdown would have allowed President Trump to take "even more power." Some Democrats say the senator gave in without a fight.

This hour, we talk with local Democrats about their party's leadership at the national level and what it should do moving forward.

Our guests:

