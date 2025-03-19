© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Democrats reevaluate their leadership

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 19, 2025 at 7:14 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio
1 of 2  — (foreground) Avi Presberg, (background) Emily Goldsmith, and Scott Comegys on "Connections"
(foreground) Avi Presberg, (background) Emily Goldsmith, and Scott Comegys on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 19, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A smiling woman with short brown hair wearing a bright blue blazer and silver necklace
2 of 2  — Jan Regan 1.jpg
Jan Regan
Jan Regan / Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is on the defense as members of his party question his leadership.

Last week, Schumer voted in favor of a Republican-led resolution to fund the government through the end of September. He defended the move, saying it was necessary to avoid a government shutdown. According to NPR, Schumer said a shutdown would have allowed President Trump to take "even more power." Some Democrats say the senator gave in without a fight.

This hour, we talk with local Democrats about their party's leadership at the national level and what it should do moving forward.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson"
