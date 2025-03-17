© 2025 WXXI News
Tariffs, trade, and how AI could affect the local job market 

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:05 PM EDT
Economist Eric Morris joins us to discuss the dizzying on-again, off-again tariffs and the possible effects on trade and the economy.

Plus, Morris talks about his recent piece for the Rochester Beacon titled "Rochester and the looming disruption of artificial intelligence." Morris finds Rochester on a surprising list — which could place our region in an advantageous position for job seekers.

Our guest:

*Note: The views and opinions expressed in this segment are those of the guest, Eric W. Morris, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Alesco Advisors LLC. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Any references to economic or market trends are based on publicly available information and are not intended to predict future performance. Alesco Advisors does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of third-party research cited.

