Tariffs, trade, and how AI could affect the local job market 

Economist Eric Morris joins us to discuss the dizzying on-again, off-again tariffs and the possible effects on trade and the economy.

Plus, Morris talks about his recent piece for the Rochester Beacon titled "Rochester and the looming disruption of artificial intelligence." Morris finds Rochester on a surprising list — which could place our region in an advantageous position for job seekers.

Eric Morris, Ed.D., staff economist for Alesco Advisors*

