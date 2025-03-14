Cannabis in the medical field

Megan Mack / WXXI News Guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

The use of cannabis in medical fields is evolving.

Palliative care and symptom management are common uses for cannabis. But more Americans are attempting to self-medicate, instead of consulting with professionals.

Meanwhile, American Addiction Centers reports that in 2020, approximately 14.2 million people aged 12 or older met the diagnostic criteria for a cannabis use disorder. The old idea that you can’t get addicted to marijuana is not accurate.

Guest host Eric Logan leads a discussion about these issues and invites listener questions.

In studio:

