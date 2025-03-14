© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Cannabis in the medical field

By Eric Logan, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published March 14, 2025 at 2:56 PM EDT
Three men sit in front of microphones at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing a blue plaid button-down shirt; a man at center has curly dark hair and is wearing a light blue button-down shirt; a man at right has short grey hair, a grey goatee and is wearing a black blazer, black pants and a black button-down shirt.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
Paul M. Vermilion and Aditya Varambally with guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 14, 2025
A smiling man sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio. He has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a black blazer, a black button down shirt and black pants.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

The use of cannabis in medical fields is evolving.

Palliative care and symptom management are common uses for cannabis. But more Americans are attempting to self-medicate, instead of consulting with professionals.

Meanwhile, American Addiction Centers reports that in 2020, approximately 14.2 million people aged 12 or older met the diagnostic criteria for a cannabis use disorder. The old idea that you can’t get addicted to marijuana is not accurate.

Guest host Eric Logan leads a discussion about these issues and invites listener questions.

In studio:

  • Paul M. Vermilion, M.D., assistant professor in the Departments of Medicine, Palliative Care; Neurology and Child Neurology; and Pediatrics and Pediatric Palliative Care at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Aditya Varambally, D.O., family medicine and addiction medicine specialist at Rochester Regional Health's Evelyn Brandon Mental Health Center

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams