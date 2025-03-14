Cannabis in the medical field
The use of cannabis in medical fields is evolving.
Palliative care and symptom management are common uses for cannabis. But more Americans are attempting to self-medicate, instead of consulting with professionals.
Meanwhile, American Addiction Centers reports that in 2020, approximately 14.2 million people aged 12 or older met the diagnostic criteria for a cannabis use disorder. The old idea that you can’t get addicted to marijuana is not accurate.
Guest host Eric Logan leads a discussion about these issues and invites listener questions.
In studio:
- Paul M. Vermilion, M.D., assistant professor in the Departments of Medicine, Palliative Care; Neurology and Child Neurology; and Pediatrics and Pediatric Palliative Care at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Aditya Varambally, D.O., family medicine and addiction medicine specialist at Rochester Regional Health's Evelyn Brandon Mental Health Center