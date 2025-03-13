'Mountain Stage' — the OG public radio live music showcase — comes to Rochester

WXXI News

If live music is dying, no one told "Mountain Stage." If artificial intelligence is going to kill songwriting, no one informed the artists who bring their originals to public radio's beloved home for the craft.

For forty years, "Mountain Stage" has featured legends and up-and-comers: Tori Amos and Indigo Girls and The Weepies and Stephen Kellogg and Jeff Daniels and Dawes and... the list is long.

This month, the stage comes to Rochester. But first, we talk about the value of the human experience of songwriting with our guests:



*Note: For tickets to "Mountain Stage" in Rochester, click here.