© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

'Mountain Stage' — the OG public radio live music showcase — comes to Rochester

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 13, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT
A smiling woman with long grey hair stands on a stage in front of a microphone.
1 of 4  — Kathy Mattea.jpeg
Kathy Mattea
Provided
A man wearing a black shirt and jeans is holding a microphone while standing on a stage with several microphone stands
2 of 4  — Adam Harris 1.jpg
Adam Harris
Provided
A smiling woman with long blonde hair sitting in front of a microphone. She is wearing a blue plaid dress.
3 of 4  — Hannah Maier.jpg
Hannah Maier
WRUR
A smiling man with short grey hair wearing a light blue button-down shirt; a blue, purple, yellow, and black tie; and a black blazer
4 of 4  — Michael Black.jpg
Michael Black
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

If live music is dying, no one told "Mountain Stage." If artificial intelligence is going to kill songwriting, no one informed the artists who bring their originals to public radio's beloved home for the craft.

For forty years, "Mountain Stage" has featured legends and up-and-comers: Tori Amos and Indigo Girls and The Weepies and Stephen Kellogg and Jeff Daniels and Dawes and... the list is long.

This month, the stage comes to Rochester. But first, we talk about the value of the human experience of songwriting with our guests:

*Note: For tickets to "Mountain Stage" in Rochester, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams