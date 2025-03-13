'Mountain Stage' — the OG public radio live music showcase — comes to Rochester
1 of 4 — Kathy Mattea.jpeg
Kathy Mattea
Provided
2 of 4 — Adam Harris 1.jpg
Adam Harris
Provided
3 of 4 — Hannah Maier.jpg
Hannah Maier
WRUR
4 of 4 — Michael Black.jpg
Michael Black
Provided
If live music is dying, no one told "Mountain Stage." If artificial intelligence is going to kill songwriting, no one informed the artists who bring their originals to public radio's beloved home for the craft.
For forty years, "Mountain Stage" has featured legends and up-and-comers: Tori Amos and Indigo Girls and The Weepies and Stephen Kellogg and Jeff Daniels and Dawes and... the list is long.
This month, the stage comes to Rochester. But first, we talk about the value of the human experience of songwriting with our guests:
- Kathy Mattea, Grammy-winning artist and host of "Mountain Stage"
- Adam Harris, executive producer of "Mountain Stage"
- Hannah Maier, singer-songwriter, and music director and afternoon host for The Route
- Michael Black, radio program manager for WXXI
*Note: For tickets to "Mountain Stage" in Rochester, click here.