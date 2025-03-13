© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Inside theater's 'best antidote for depression'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 13, 2025 at 3:49 PM EDT
Finding beauty in the little things can be a cliché idea... or it can be the seed of what The Guardian calls "a global phenomenon" and an "uplifting play about depression."

The play is called "Every Brilliant Thing," and it tells the story of a young boy responding to his mother's suicide attempt. He makes a list of all the things that make his own life worth living: water fights; ice cream; "things with stripes," as he puts it.

In its ten years, the play has been produced in 63 countries. It comes to Rochester's Blackfriars Theatre beginning next week. We discuss the themes with our guests:

