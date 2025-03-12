© 2025 WXXI News
What does it mean to be a principled conservative in 2025?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 12, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT
Lauren Hall on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Political scientist Lauren Hall considers herself politically homeless, but she's spent a great deal of time exhuming the best components of conservatism, progressivism, and libertarianism.

She recently wrote, "Before American conservatism is completely dead, I'd like to take some time to highlight what I have personally found valuable in principled conservative thought, what I think it contributes to our political dialogue and why losing these ideas would be a deep loss for us all."

This hour, she joins us to share her concerns about the state of conservatism, and what happens in this country without strong conservatism.

Our guest:

  • Lauren Hall, Ph.D., author, professor of political science at RIT, and current Pluralism Fellow with the Mercatus Center’s Program on Pluralism and Civil Discourse

