Connections
Is it okay for kids to become friends with AI?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 13, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST
(foreground) Michael Scharf, (background) Jeffrey Allan and Tony Pisani on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 13, 2025
An increasing number of young people are turning to chatbots for friendship, companionship, or socialization. These online tools use artificial intelligence to mimic a human being.

While many users understand they are talking to characters, recent reports have shown others turn to chatbots for advice, support, or even therapy, rather than asking adults for help.

In some cases, the programs exacerbate isolation, and in more extreme cases, there are reports of chatbots sending concerning or dangerous messages to kids — sometimes leading to tragic outcomes.

This hour, we sit down with experts to discuss the costs and benefits of these kinds of AI tools and their effects on youth mental health.

In studio:

  • Jeffrey Allan, Ph.D., director of the Institute for Responsible Technology and assistant professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth University
  • Tony Pisani, Ph.D., psychologist, family therapist, suicide prevention researcher, and professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at the University of Rochester Center for the Study and Prevention of Suicide, and founder of SafeSide Prevention
  • Michael Scharf, M.D., Mark and Maureen Davitt Distinguished Professor in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
