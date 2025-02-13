Is it okay for kids to become friends with AI?

WXXI News

An increasing number of young people are turning to chatbots for friendship, companionship, or socialization. These online tools use artificial intelligence to mimic a human being.

While many users understand they are talking to characters, recent reports have shown others turn to chatbots for advice, support, or even therapy, rather than asking adults for help.

In some cases, the programs exacerbate isolation, and in more extreme cases, there are reports of chatbots sending concerning or dangerous messages to kids — sometimes leading to tragic outcomes.

This hour, we sit down with experts to discuss the costs and benefits of these kinds of AI tools and their effects on youth mental health.

In studio:

