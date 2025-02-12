© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

With DEI under siege, a look at representation in the local family court system

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 12, 2025 at 3:43 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left in foreground has dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue blazer, a blue button-down shirt, a blue and white striped tie, beige pants, pink socks and brown shoes; a woman at left in background has long dark hair and is wearing glasses and a black and white patterned jacket; a man at right in background is bald and is wearing glasses, a white t-shirt and a grey hooded zip-up sweatshirt; a man at right in foreground has short dark hair and is wearing a light blue quilted sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) André Washington, (background) Fatimat O. Reid and Van H. White on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 12, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

We sit down with Monroe County Family Court Judge Fatimat Reid, the first African American judge in decades to serve on this bench.

With the national conversation about DEI boiling over, we discuss representation in the court system — from the bench to juries to other aspects of the legal system.

In studio:

To learn more about the film screening at the Little, click here.

To learn more about the Black Labor Experience event, click here.

