With DEI under siege, a look at representation in the local family court system
We sit down with Monroe County Family Court Judge Fatimat Reid, the first African American judge in decades to serve on this bench.
With the national conversation about DEI boiling over, we discuss representation in the court system — from the bench to juries to other aspects of the legal system.
In studio:
- Hon. Fatimat O. Reid, Monroe County Family Court judge, and district-wide coordinating judge for diversity, equity, and inclusion
- Hon. Van H. White, Rochester City Court judge
- André Washington, Esq., treasurer of the Rochester Black Bar Association
