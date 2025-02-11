© 2025 WXXI News
As poverty worsens, more turn to 211

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 11, 2025 at 2:28 PM EST
Many Rochester and Finger Lakes residents don't know what 211 is — until they need it.

Last year, the service received more than 174,000 calls from people who were in crisis, looking for food or housing or health care. With possible federal funding cuts to food assistance or housing support, 211 expects to see an increase in calls this year.

This hour, we discuss how 211's staff is trying to help direct people to services during some of the toughest moments of their lives.

Our guests:

