Episcopal Diocese Bishop Kara Wagner Sherer on political division and how to engage a community

Comments made by the Episcopal bishop of Washington during a national prayer service last week are still generating buzz.

During the service, Bishop Mariann Budde called on President Trump to "have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now." The next day, the President condemned the remarks on social media, calling the bishop "a Radical Left hard line Trump hater."

Budde is no stranger to navigating political polarization, nor is the Right Revered Kara Wagner Sherer, the newly consecrated bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester.

A focus of her work is uniting and engaging the community, especially at a time when congregations are shrinking and church attendance is down.

This hour, she joins us to discuss her work and the role of clergy during a time of division.

