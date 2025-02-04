© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

“A purse of her own:” Susan B. Anthony’s legacy and equity for women in finance

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:48 PM EST
Two people wearing headphones and holding a book with a blue and pink cover sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short brown hair and is wearing a red turtleneck and a beige sweater; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a lavender button-down shirt and purple patterned tie.
1 of 2  — Deborah Hughes on "Connections"
Deborah Hughes on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 4, 2025
David Griffin / WXXI News
A woman with long dark hair stands in front of a large plant wearing a blue sweater and a blue floral skirt.
2 of 2  — Lori V. Dusen Portraits-8.jpg
Lori Van Dusen
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

In November 1853, suffragist Susan B. Anthony wrote in her diary, "Woman must have a purse of her own, & how can this be, so long as the wife is denied the right to her individual and joint earnings."

At the time of her writing, a married woman's income was considered her husband's property. While much has changed since then, women still face barriers.

During its annual birthday celebration next week, the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House hosts financial analyst and author Lori Van Dusen.

This hour, we preview the event and explore the state of women's rights.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams