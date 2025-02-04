“A purse of her own:” Susan B. Anthony’s legacy and equity for women in finance
In November 1853, suffragist Susan B. Anthony wrote in her diary, "Woman must have a purse of her own, & how can this be, so long as the wife is denied the right to her individual and joint earnings."
At the time of her writing, a married woman's income was considered her husband's property. While much has changed since then, women still face barriers.
During its annual birthday celebration next week, the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House hosts financial analyst and author Lori Van Dusen.
This hour, we preview the event and explore the state of women's rights.
Our guests:
- Deborah Hughes, president and CEO of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House
- Lori Van Dusen, founder and CEO of LVW Advisors, and author of “Running with Grace"